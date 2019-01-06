12 dead after gunman fires 'indiscriminately' in Virginia govt complex

Read also

The wounded included a police officer, who was saved by his bulletproof vest. All were undergoing surgery Friday night.

'SURREAL'

The building where the shooting took place in Virginia Beach -- a city of 450,000 people about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Washington -- housed the city's public works and utilities offices and can have 400 people inside at any time.

"This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach," Mayor Bobby Dyer told reporters. "The people involved are our friends, co-workers, neighbours and colleagues."

Megan Banton, a public utilities employee, told local television station WVEC that during the chaos she and about 20 coworkers hid in an office, where they used a desk to wedge the door shut.

"We just wanted to try to keep everybody safe as much as we could and just trying to stay on the phone with 911, just because we wanted to make sure (police) were coming. They couldn't come fast enough," she said, adding that it felt like "hours."

"We heard gunshots. We kept hearing gunshots and we kept hearing the cops saying, 'Get down.'"