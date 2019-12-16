20 world events in 2020: Medical, science, sport, technology and political milestones to watch out for

The next 12 months will be dominated by politics, and the civil unrest that has marked 2019 is likely to further intensify as citizens worldwide rally against corruption, climate inaction and the growing divide between rich and poor.

As we move into 2020, we look at 20 things that will define the first year of a new decade - and it's not all gloomy.

1. SUMMER OLYMPICS IN TOKYO

Mascots for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Miraitowa (left) and Someity. PHOTO: AFP

On July 24, the Summer Olympics will return to Tokyo, 56 years after its first games, at a projected cost of 400 billion yen (S$5 billion).

Alongside traditional events, Tokyo will introduce a number of additional competitions, including 3x3 basketball, freestyle BMX and "madison" cycling (a lap-based track event), sport climbing, and skateboarding.

Baseball and softball will both make an Olympic return, having been removed after 2008.

In unique twists the mascots, Miraitowa and Someity, were voted for by Japanese schoolchildren, and medals will be made from materials reclaimed from old electronics, such as mobile phones.

2. 2020 US ELECTION

US President Donald Trump speaks last month during a ‘Keep America Great’ campaign rally at the BB&T Centre in Sunrise, Florida, the US. PHOTO: AFP

This year's US election is already shaping up to be one of the most pivotal and hotly debated in history, with topics such as the economy, immigration, health care and climate change set to divide the nation.

As well as more women vying for the top job than ever before, this year's election campaign has seen a historically large field of Democratic candidates.

After votes are cast on November 3, the world will find out whether Donald Trump will hold onto his presidency - or whether a new face has been elected to lead the US.

After 2016's election, beset by foreign meddling and the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, the world will be closely watching modern democracy unfold in "the land of the free".

3. EGYPT ERADICATES HEPATITIS C

An Egyptian medical staffer takes oral samples from a labourer undergoing examination for hepatitis C at the construction site of Egypt’s new “administrative capital” in Cairo. PHOTO: AFP

The east African nation will celebrate a major medical milestone in 2020, when it is likely to succeed in eradicating hepatitis C.

In 2008, Egypt had the highest prevalence of the virus in the world; in 2018, it launched an aggressive campaign to tame the skyrocketing disease by opening 7,000 screening sites and offering free 12-week treatment courses for sufferers.

This year, the country's Ministry of Health said Egypt would receive a HCV-free certificate from the World Health Organisation at the next assembly, and that its approach would be extended to other African countries.

4. SUPER BANANA

People living in developing countries could soon have access to a new kind of banana genetically engineered to tackle malnutrition.

Backed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, researchers at the Queensland University of Technology in Australia are trialling a banana high in vitamin A, a deficiency that plagues poverty-stricken countries, causing between 650,000 and 700,000 deaths and 300,000 cases of blindness per year.

The project, which started in 2005, is likely to see farmers in Uganda growing the crop in 2020.

5. A YEAR OF REMAKES, SEQUELS AND SPIN-OFFS