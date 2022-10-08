$36 million for your own private island chain of 21 pristine islands in Papua New Guinea, but only conservationists need apply

“I remember the first time I came here, thinking, this is the most beautiful place I have ever seen,” says Australian multimillionaire Ian Gowrie-Smith of the day, 20 years ago, when he decided to buy the Conflict Group of 21 uninhabited islands surrounding a deep water lagoon in a remote corner of Papua New Guinea (PNG). “It was an impulse buy because, like a lot of people, I always had a hankering to own tropical islands.”

Each of the 21 islands is ringed by powder-white sand and capped with jungle, teeming with butterflies, tropical orchids and PNG’s fabled birds of paradise. Yet the Conflict Group’s greatest bounty is found not above but below the gin-clear waterline, where highways of brightly coloured fish, manta rays and schools of blacktip reef sharks pulse around vibrant coral gardens.

A 2003 report by Conservation International notes the reefs here are home to 418 scleractinian (stony coral) species – which account for more than half of all known coral species on Earth – in addition to 954 species of molluscs and 798 species of pelagic fish, which swim in the open ocean away from the shore. On land, the Conflict Group is an important nesting place for the endangered hawksbill and green sea turtles.

This almost unprecedented ecological wealth is attributed to the fact that so few people have ever lived here. The first documented human presence dates back to 1895, when Sir Henry Wickham – the bombastic British explorer who fathered the worldwide rubber boom by smuggling 70,000 rubber seeds out of Brazil – signed a colonial lease on the atoll for £1 (S$1.60) per year.

Back then, writes Pulitzer-nominated historian Joe Jackson, the Milne Bay area where the Conflict Group is located was a place of “appalling roughness and disrupted character [where] tribal warfare and cannibalism were not only part of life but a central part of some tribes’ religion”.

This mattered not to Wickham, who, dreaming of a carefree island life and the spoils of the South Pacific, spent a decade on the Conflicts stumbling from one hare-brained venture to the next: farming sea sponges, harvesting the Chinese aphrodisiac bêche-de-mer, breeding oysters for mother-of-pearl shells and poaching sea turtles.

Every one of these schemes fell to the tyranny of distance and saw Wickham’s long-suffering wife, Violet, return to Britain without him. He died in London in 1928, destitute and alone.

Starting in the 1920s, the Conflict Group was sold by freehold title to a succession of foreign investors who levelled its jungles for coconut plantations. Now 98 years old, Hawaiian real-estate magnate Mary Anne Nevels, whose late husband, Lu, bought the atoll in the 1970s, is the only surviving former owner.

Nevels sold them to Gowrie-Smith around 2003 for an undisclosed sum rumoured to be between US$5 million and US$8 million.

Like Wickham, Gowrie-Smith has a long and storied history in PNG. He first visited the country in 1966 as a companion of Britain’s Prince Charles, now the king. At the time the two were studying at the exclusive Geelong Grammar School, near Melbourne.

After moving to London, Gowrie-Smith became involved in pharmaceuticals, eventually turning a small research company called Medeva into a US$460 million entity in the 1990s. He returned to PNG various times over the years, exploring for gold and gas, a highly speculative business that bore fruit in 2009, when another of his listed companies, Rift Oil, made a significant find and was sold for about US$200 million.

Gowrie-Smith used some of those earnings to build a plantation-style clubhouse with six bungalows and staff accommodation on Panasesa Island, one of the largest of the Conflict Group, and a grassy airstrip on an adjacent island. He also established a world-class sea-turtle nursery and research station, plus an Australian-registered charity to fund its activities.

Today, the Conflict Islands Conservation Initiative releases 57,000 hatchlings into the wild each year and pays and trains locals from neighbouring atolls to protect these endangered species instead of hunting them.

Gowrie-Smith spent 10 years holidaying on the Conflict Group with his family and friends, reeling in metre-long yellowfin tuna from his sport-fishing cabin cruiser and scuba diving undisturbed by other tourists. But as time wore on and he spent more time pondering the ecological future of the atoll, he concluded the only way to preserve it was to develop it.

“I’d be happy to leave things as they are and keep the islands all to myself, but that’s not going to work,” he told me the first time I visited the Conflict Group, in 2015. “The message I keep on hearing is that 40 per cent of the 100,000-odd people living in Milne Bay are under 15, and when they grow up they are probably going to be involved in unsustainable fishing practices for their own survival.

“So the only logical answer is to develop the place for tourism and create employment opportunities to support the neighbouring communities. That way, they’ll have a vested interest in protecting the environment and keeping it pristine.”

Conservation International concurs: “Until recently, this environment was under minimum stress, mainly due to the small human population of Milne Bay province and its remoteness. However, there are increasing signs of habitat degradation, mainly due to land-based activities and overharvesting of sedentary marine resources.”

Around 2015, Gowrie-Smith had proposed selling waterfront plots to like-minded investors to build their dream holiday villas, with prices starting at US$250,000. Entire islands would be offered for US$1.5 million to US$2 million a pop.

To get the ball rolling, he commissioned Stuart Huggett, of Architects Pacific, whose résumé includes Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz’s billion-dollar Laucala Island resort in Fiji. The master plan envisioned the Conflict Group transformed into an ultra-luxury resort on par with The Cotton House, on the Caribbean island of Mustique.

Prospective features included a deepwater marina for superyachts, a 3.1km-long (two-mile) landing strip capable of receiving wide-bodied and private jets with customs clearance for international arrivals, a golf course threaded through tropical forests, luxury spas, beach clubs, overwater bungalows and a 3km-long causeway linking the two largest islands.

But only one investor, Australian photographer Anthony Horth, agreed to buy a plot and the proposal was nixed.

Gowrie-Smith did, however, come up with a more feasible plan B the following year: a deal with Carnival Cruise Line to include Panasesa Island as a stop on its popular Papua New Guinea and South Pacific island cruises.

From 2016 to 2020, 12 to 18 cruise ships visited annually, each one bringing 1,600 day trippers. And as these cruise ships took all their inorganic rubbish with them, the atoll remained pristine.

“There won’t be as much as a loose cigarette butt left on the island,” Gowrie-Smith told me, a claim I validated when I revisited the atoll and scoured the beach on Panasesa for rubbish the day after a cruise ship visited in 2018.

The deal with Carnival Cruise Line generated US$500,000 to US$1.5 million in revenue per year, most of which the owner sank back into costly infrastructure that included a cyclone-proof floating jetty, restaurants, a 30-foot liveaboard vessel, glass-bottom boats, kayaks, outrigger catamarans and a dive centre.

He also employed around 100 Milne Bay locals, “many more than what was necessary”, Gowrie-Smith said at the time, “because my aim was not to make money but provide employment as a way to direct income that led to positive conservation outcomes”.

Then came Covid-19 and the international cruise sector vanished overnight. During the next two-and-a-half years, next to nobody visited, and the Conflict Group became a money pit for Gowrie-Smith.

Carnival Cruise Line has now rebooted its contract, and the first cruise ship was expected to return to the atoll on October 4. But the lull in income coupled with the owner’s looming mortality has convinced him to put the Conflict Group on the market.

“I am now 74, and the death of my ex-wife late last year and dealing with all the paperwork and probates in different countries made me realise that I have a responsibility to get all my affairs in order,” says Gowrie-Smith.

“More so, I bought these islands with the intention that they would be a legacy asset to hand down to my children and grandchildren. But none of them has demonstrated love for them or [shown willingness to assume] all the responsibilities and obligations that come with them.”

With their strategic position outside the South Pacific’s cyclone zone, their proven marine biodiversity, landed infrastructure and income from cruise-ship visits, Gowrie-Smith reckons the islands are worth US$50 million.

But he is asking only half that sum – on the caveat that the new buyer continues his conservation work and draws up a plan to benefit nearby communities.

A retired private-island broker in Australia says, on condition of anonymity, that he does not believe the Conflict Group will fetch that much in today’s volatile global economy, and that “the owner is desperate to sell them because we’re about to enter a recessionary period.

“And the first thing the super-rich do at times like this is to sell off their islands and yachts. How much are they really worth? The cruise-ship business certainly adds value but is difficult to quantify and the market is now flooded with similar options. US$25 million? There’s no way he’ll get that much.”

Farhad Vladi, of Vladi Private Islands, a private-island broker based in Hamburg, Germany, with 50 years of industry experience, also believes the Conflict Group is tough to value as it is full of “intangible assets, which make the completion of an appraisal from such a far distance extremely difficult”. But he also notes the opportunity.

“Papua New Guinea generally doesn’t allow foreigners to buy freehold real estate, only leasehold is allowed. But the Conflicts have a freehold title, which is unique, so I think the value of the island is substantiated at US$25 million.”

Bill Barnett, founder of C9 Hotelworks, a market research firm based on the Thai island of Phuket, executed an on-site valuation of the Conflict Group in 2017. He notes that only three of the 21 islands are big enough to develop, but, like Vladi, he believes in the investment and thinks the atoll could be worth double the asking price.

“They could sell for as much as US$50 million on the upside if the owner was willing to sell to anyone, say, a Russian oligarch or casino operator in Macau. But with the conservation caveat, they are probably only worth between US$20 million and US$30 million.

“As a comparable,” he says, “I would point to Palmyra Atoll.” The group of American islands, 1,600km south of Hawaii, sold to the non-profit Nature Conservancy for US$30 million in 2000 – US$10 million less than the valuation. “But Palmyra is in the middle of nowhere,” he says, while “the Conflicts are much more accessible”, only 960km from Cairns, in Australia.

Yet this selling point may prove sticky when it comes to finding a foreign buyer for the Conflict Group, as a result of rapidly changing geopolitics in the region.

Australia has for decades harboured deep-seated fears of the establishment of a Chinese naval base in the South Pacific.

Those fears are not unfounded when one looks at the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, where, according to the United States, China has fully militarised three man-made islands and armed them with everything from anti-ship missile systems, to laser and jamming equipment, and fighter jets.

China refuses to deny or confirm the allegations.

Australia’s fears of a Chinese naval base in the South Pacific shot into overdrive after the Solomon Islands signed a controversial security pact with China in April – the latest example of Beijing’s rapidly growing influence in its backyard.

An August survey by think tank The Australian Institute found that 10 per cent of Australians believe China would invade their country “soon”, compared with only 5 per cent of Taiwanese.

“These are the Conflict Islands. Conflict by name. And potentially conflict by nature,” said a reporter on A Current Affair , an Australian tabloid news programme Gowrie-Smith recently persuaded into producing a segment on the sale of the Conflict Group.

But without his approval and much to his chagrin, the prime-time television show spun news of the sale into a national security threat.

“Why would China bother to schmooze its way into the region when it could buy these islands and set up shop right off Australia’s coast?” asked A Current Affair reporter in August, as images of Chinese missiles, troops and fighter jets splashed across the screen.

“If the Solomon Islands’ security pact looks ominous from 1,600km away, then this opportunity should scare every Aussie.”

Gowrie-Smith accuses A Current Affair of “totally overdramatising” the segment to score rating points in the face of the Australian viewers’ Sinophobia.

“I don’t care about the nationality of whoever buys the islands,” he says, “so long as they demonstrate they will care for the community, care for the islands and maintain the turtle conservation activities. It is not my intention to sell to the Chinese Communist Party.

“And while technically and legally I don’t need the PNG government’s approval of the buyer, I am consulting them and if it looked like I was selling it to the Chinese Communist Party, it would cause a major political stir.”

But the multimillionaire also used A Current Affair to suggest Canberra buy the Conflict Group as a strategic bulwark against China, and he says various emails he sent to Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, notifying her of the sale, had gone unanswered.

A week after the show aired, the suggestion was thrown out by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. “There are over 500 [islands] in that area,” Albanese said during an interview on 2GB radio in Sydney. “That’s the fact, and one of the things that the government shouldn’t do, is do taxpayers’ real estate through the media.”

The private-island brokers interviewed for this story could not say if the media ruckus Down Under has discounted the attractiveness of the Conflict Group as an investment. But two of three still hold that they are priced to sell.

“There’s a scarcity of freehold islands in the South Pacific where there are no tribal rights to contend with,” says Barnett in Phuket. “The fact is it is virtually impossible to find such pristine nature like this anywhere because there is not a lot of this kind of land for sale with perfectly intact biospheres.

“It’s an amazing opportunity.”

