4 dead in California shooting, including suspected gunman

People running after reports of an active shooter at the Gilroy Garlic Festival near San Jose, California, on July 28, 2019.

A gunman killed at least three people at a California food festival on Sunday (July 28) before being shot dead by police, and police were hunting for a second person they believed was involved in the killing.

About 15 people were wounded during the mass shooting at the three-day Gilroy Garlic Festival in northern California, some of them hurt in the crush of bystanders trying to flee, police said.

Police reached the scene within a minute of the first shots ringing out at 5.45pm and officers shot and killed the gunman moments later, according to Mr Scot Smithee, who heads the Gilroy Police Department.