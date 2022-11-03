$4 'This This Rice' for Hong Kong's top US diplomat creates an online stir

Financial titans have converged on Hong Kong for the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit at the Four Seasons Hotel in Central.

The three-day event will include talks among global bankers and fund managers. It will also involve much wining and dining.

For an authentic taste of the city, however, delegates could follow in the footsteps of Gregory May, the US Consul General to Hong Kong and Macau.

May sent social media into a spin when he announced that he had at last tried 'two-dishes rice', a popular lunch-box meal in Hong Kong comprising rice with two Cantonese sides. In English it is often called a rice box.

Selling from between US$3 (S$4.25) and US$5, the boxes saw a resurgence during the pandemic, particularly during the dine-in ban - one of the government's strict Covid-19-fighting measures - that was eased in October.

May had been inundated with dish ideas when he asked for suggestions. "Many of you suggested I try a 'Two-Dish Rice'. I finally got out of the office with lots of Hongkongers for a quick lunch - so tasty and affordable. What are your must-order items?"

He also took to Twitter with the hashtag #ThisThisRice - the phrase 'this and this' referring to what customers say when pointing to the two side dishes they want to accompany their rice.

"I have done several social media posts documenting my exploration of Hong Kong, and I was a bit surprised to see how this visit to an ordinary lunch spot for 'this this rice' got so much attention," May said of the reaction.

"I've enjoyed the warm, hilarious, and informative conversations we've been having about it online. I am very grateful for the warm welcome I have received from Hongkongers since I arrived in September. I will keep posting as I get to know this special city and I welcome suggestions on what I should experience next."

Also referred to as 'this this dish' and 'rice with two sides', the humble lunch box has been the saviour for many in Hong Kong who have been hard hit by the pandemic, the rise in popularity even spawning a Facebook page dedicated to its fans. It has almost 100,000 followers.

Media reports say May, who took up his post in September, ordered Chinese sausage with broccoli and braised chicken with potatoes.

Many netizens applauded May for his down-to-earth food choice that resonated with the city's working class.

"That's so local style and widely common among working class in Hong Kong like me. I'm glad you're going to try something the same as most of Hongkongers," wrote one on the consulate's Facebook page.

Other posts encouraged the diplomat to try other local delicacies.

"Please try our renowned Hong Kong milk tea and wonton noodles. You'll love them, too," wrote one netizen.

Another tweeted: "I suggest you try pineapple bun, Hong Kong-style egg tart and milk tea as afternoon tea!"

Other posts encouraged May to be more environmentally friendly.

"Perhaps you can consider bringing your own container and bag next time. Plastic Free Seas would be happy to come to your office to speak to the staff about the problem of plastic pollution and how we can reduce single-use plastic in our daily lives. We have worked with other consulates over the past few years".

