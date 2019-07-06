5 most dangerous airports in the world

McMurdo Station in Antarctica.
PHOTO: Pixabay
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

A regular flight is scary enough for some people. While planes are still one of the safest means of travel, some airports are just more challenging than others.

Here are five of the most dangerous airports in the world, as compiled by MSN:

1. LUKLA AIRPORT, NEPAL

It is said that passengers applaud upon landing at Lukla Airport. The runway is narrow and short, and it does not help that the airport is located near a mountain. At 2,842 metres, the airport is one of the highest in the world.

2. MADEIRA AIRPORT, PORTUGAL

Madeira is a popular destination in Portugal, and in 2016, it gained new popularity after it was renamed Madeira International Airport Cristiano Ronaldo in honour of the famed football player. However, Madeira Airport is known as the third-most dangerous in Europe because of its narrow runway and susceptibility to strong winds from its located by the sea.

3. COURCHEVEL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FRANCE

This airport is for Courchevel, a ski resort in the French Alps. Because of its surrounding mountainous area, the airport has a short runway of only 537m - and it has a slope. The airport has a go-around procedure and if there's fog, landing is almost impossible.

4. BARRA AIRPORT, SCOTLAND

Barra Airport has gained notoriety as one of the most dangerous airports in the world because its runway is a beach. High tide can disturb flight schedules, and sometimes cars in the parking lot have to turn their lights on to help pilots during landing.

5. MCMURDO STATION, ANTARCTICA

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday was a sad day for me. This plane was finally able to land, and took the leftover extended summer crew with it leaving only the skeleton crew of 138 at McMurdo. Normally this is one of my favorite days, since it marks the start of winter. But this time that flight took away some of my favorite people in the world. #hurrybackplease #antarctica #rossisland #mcmurdostation #mcmurdosound #rossiceshelf #phoenixairfield #icerunway #polarexpedition #royalsocietyrange #airport #runway #travel #plane #skytraders #travelphotographer #travelphotography #editorialphotographer #editorialphotography #documentaryphotographer #documentaryphotography #adventure #explore #adventurephotography #adventurephotographer #nikon #dslr #NikonD750 #endoftheearth

A post shared by Kira Morris (@kiramorris.photo) on

Located in the freezing-cold Antarctic, all three runways at McMurdo Station are made of ice. During the winter, which can last for months, pilots have to land in the dark and use night vision equipment.

