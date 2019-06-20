9-year-old boy with autism forced to leave chapel in UK due to his 'loud expressions'

A father and his 9-year-old son with autism were forced to leave a church service in a chapel in Cambridge, United Kingdom, due to the child's being "too disruptive."

Dr. Paul Rimmer, an American academic who works at Cambridge University, and his son Tristan were asked to leave by an usher of the King's College Chapel last Sunday, June 16, as the child was "apparently interfering with the enjoyment of some of the other visitors."

The child's father revealed that the usher told him he was just following a directive from Reverend Dr. Stephen Cherry of the chapel when he asked them to leave the chapel's premises. The usher "seemed embarrassed," but was insistent as he asked them to exit, as per Rimmer's open letter on Facebook last Monday, June 17.

In the open letter, Rimmer revealed that his son is non-verbal and his expressions are often loud and uncontainable. "It is part of who he is, so there is no realistic way for him to be quiet."