'An ancient Venice' in China: Archaeologists uncover earliest city where roadways were made of rivers

Venice, Italy holds a unique place in our world in part for the simple fact that the major roadways are made of water. Archaeologists may have discovered its ancient equivalent, this time in eastern China.

The site, which dates to the Warring States Period (475-221BC) is on a national archaeological park near Wuxi in Jiangsu province.

Archaeologist Li Guangri told state-run newswire Xinhua that it was likely “criss-crossed by rivers”.

Li, who is the deputy director of the Wuxi Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, indicated that waterways could have been the main form of transport during that time.

The site sits about 10km from Taihu lake, one of the largest freshwater areas in China. According to mainland media reports, the discovery of the site was largely thanks to farmers in 2019, who were digging ditches and stumbled upon a significant amount of pottery during the job.

The Wuxi institute intervened and began to excavate the area. The scientists started to uncover a city wall, at which point they realised a fairly extensive site was in the area.

The latest discovery of the criss-crossed waterways suggests that people who lived in the city might have walked out of their homes into boats as they went about their day.

The archaeologists also excavated 99 wells, which Li said suggests that a lot of people lived in the city.

However, Li Xiaojie of the Center for Historical Geography of Fudan University told the Global Times, a state-run newspaper, that the wells were much more shallow than what would typically be expected.

“These wells were not the ordinary deep wells that we see in everyday life considering their shallow depth. And how the ancient people actually used them also needs to be further studied,” he said.

He added that homes from a different archaeological site from a similar time, but near the Yellow River, had individual wells in their households, offering a possible reason as to why the Wuxi wells were so shallow.

The archaeological site where the water city was found was once thought to be a burial ground for high-ranked nobles, but scientists have been unable to identify the tomb owners in the years since. The area was discovered in 2002 during a construction project.

The fact that the ruins were found in Jiangsu makes sense, even by modern standards. The province is famous for “water cities”, or at least, neighbourhoods that straddle canals.

For example, even Suzhou in southern Jiangsu, a city of over 10 million people, features extensive and beautiful water canals.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.