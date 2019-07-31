Asian values no excuse for disinheriting daughters, Canadian court rules

Read also

Todd told the SCMP that the women considered the ruling a major victory, not just for themselves but for other disinherited Asian women.

"They wanted to go through with this case to show that they had the courage to stand up to their brothers, to traditional values and cultural norms," he said. "It's just not uncommon [in Asian families] for the daughters to get shafted."

He said he had represented many such ethnic Chinese women, although such cases were typically settled before trial.

"Chinese women go through much the same cultural pressure, and family pressure, when the proceeds of an estate are left to the older son, or the sons. But I've found Chinese women will muster up the courage and proceed [with legal action, in contrast to Indo-Canadian women]."

BC's Wills, Estates and Succession Act (WESA) requires that a will must "make adequate provision for the proper maintenance and support of the will-maker's spouse or children". This includes non-dependent adult children.

Failure to do so allows the courts to alter a will, to make "just and equitable" provision for the spouse and children.

Todd said that WESA applied to foreign wills too, so long as the property in question was located in British Columbia.

Lawyer Bernard Lau said the prevalence of the "Eastern mindset" of sex-biased wills varied between various Chinese sub-communities, and according to age. "There is a tendency for elderly Chinese parents to favour sons over daughters [in their wills] … We see less of that among the younger generation," he said.

"I don't want to stereotype, but it's somewhat prevalent in families of Chiuchow [Chaozhou] or Fukien [Fujian] background, that sons tend to be held in higher regard, at least among the older generation, than daughters who have changed their last name after marriage."

Burnaby-based lawyer George Lee, who largely serves Mandarin-speaking clients, said that the tendency was less observable among recent mainland Chinese immigrants, since many became parents under China's one-child policy.

But the case still sent a message to Chinese families, said Lee. "Discrimination, this favouritism, is not acceptable here".

Lau said the case "completely wipes out the misconception" that just because a person leaves a will, that this is ironclad.

"If it's solely on the premise of cultural values … the implication now is that you need more than just that."

To anyone planning to draft a sex-biased will premised on "Chinese cultural values", Hammerberg's Chiu said: "Get advice."

'PARENTS CAN STILL BE UNFAIR ... OUTSIDE THE SCOPE OF A WILL'

The lawyers interviewed by the Post agreed that ways remain to get around the WESA rules, if a parent is determined that sons should get the bulk of their assets.

"Parents can still be unfair … if it happens outside the scope of a will," said Lau.

Assets that were gifted to, or placed in joint ownership with, a son during the lifetime of the parent would not be subject to WESA, Lau said.

"Parents don't have to make fair and equitable distribution [to daughters]. There is a moral obligation to do so, but if the parents don't want [to] there are many ways to get around it," said Lau.

Other money management techniques could include the use of trusts, insurance policies and retirement savings plans, suggested Todd.