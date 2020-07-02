Australia allows Chinese mother to visit dying son despite virus travel ban

A Chinese mother has been granted an exemption from Australia's coronavirus travel ban to say her final goodbyes to her dying son in a Melbourne hospital.

Xiao Li was declared brain dead at the Royal Melbourne Hospital earlier this week after his car collided with a truck in Gippsland, rural Victoria state on January 27.

The 22-year-old had been working on farms in Queensland and Victoria since arriving in Australia on a working holiday visa a year ago.

Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge announced on Friday that Li's mother, Xing Lang Ren, would be allowed to visit Australia to say goodbye before doctors removed her son's life support.

Ren had applied for a fast-track tourist visa to see her son less than 72 hours before the introduction of restrictions on travel from China on February 1.

"I'm pleased to confirm that the mother of Xiao Li has been granted a visa to Australia," said Tudge.

"The government will work with her during this extremely difficult time and to ensure she can see her son as quickly as possible without putting the Australian public at any risk."

Tudge said officials were working with Ren, who lives in Qingdao, Shandong province, to arrange her travel to Australia as soon as possible.

A friend of Li, Angus Yuan, had earlier appeared on ABC radio to plead with the government to "give his mother hope to see her son for the last time".