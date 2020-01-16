Australia bush fires: Search dog Taylor joins efforts to rescue koalas

In a video still taken on Nov 22, 2019, animal trainer Ryan Tate watches Taylor, a koala detection dog, during a demonstration at Port Macquarie, Australia.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

SYDNEY - Taylor, a four-year-old English springer spaniel, has been among the hard-working rescuers during Australia's bush fire crisis.

When told: "Koala, find!", Taylor ventures out into burnt-out bush land to find injured marsupials by sniffing out the scent of their fur or their faeces, also known as scat.

Each time she finds a koala, she is rewarded with a tennis ball or culinary treat.

The fires have killed 29 people and razed bush land across an area the size of Bulgaria.

Australia's koala population has also been severely affected. In New South Wales state alone, officials estimate 30 per cent of koala habitat - eucalpyt woodlands, which they use for both food and shelter - may have been lost.

A A$50 million (S$46.5 million) emergency wildlife recovery programme launched by the federal government earlier this week will focus on the survival of the iconic native animal.

Taylor, meanwhile, has been focused on finding injured koalas since she was just a few months old and is now an expert.

"In ideal conditions where the air is still, the smell of the animal actually drops down from the tree and Taylor can smell them, she'll sit right below them and point up to them and show us where they are," said trainer Ryan Tate.

He runs the Tate Animal Training Enterprises, which specialises in detector dog services.

"In high wind conditions or in difficult conditions, she's also trained to find their scats and when she finds fresh scats, we can let the experts know where the scats are and they will scan the canopy and usually find the animal," Mr Tate said.

The koalas' heavy fur and tendency to climb higher when threatened are severe disadvantages in fast-moving bush fires.

Several of the koalas found by Taylor have been treated at Port Macquarie's Koala Hospital, a specialist facility and tourist attraction that has been overrun in the current crisis.

Officials have said the full extent of the damage to the koala habitat will not be known until the fires are out, which is likely several months away.

More about
Wildfires animal welfare animals Wildlife conservation Australia

TRENDING

Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
Police seeking man involved in case of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means at Pasir Panjang
Police seeking man involved in case of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means at Pasir Panjang
Singapore&#039;s Marie Kondo in the making
Singapore's Marie Kondo in the making
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
Woman hanging off 14th floor ledge at Jalan Besar gets rescued
Fury after destitute Chinese college student dies despite donations raised
Fury after destitute Chinese college student dies despite donations raised
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student&#039;s rejection from Chinese course
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Debt collector who dressed in funeral garb to harass debtor sentenced to 5 weeks&#039; jail
Debt collector who dressed in funeral garb to harass debtor sentenced to 5 weeks' jail
Mahathir: I&#039;m ready to step down
Mahathir: I'm ready to step down

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

This atas Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; is so good, you can forget about your keto diet
This atas Peranakan 'cai png' is so good, you can forget about your keto diet
Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness
Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE

SERVICES