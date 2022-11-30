Australia Post sorry for viral 'Indian photos' gaffe that sparked backlash

Australia Post has admitted a “well-intentioned” sign displayed at a store in Adelaide telling customers the facility was unable to take photos for Indian passports had been badly implemented and apologised for the gaffe.

The notice, which read “we unfortunately can not take Indian photos”, outside a post office in the South Australian city’s central business district, was removed last month after officials came to know about it.

The sign, however, went viral on social media and sparked a backlash.

Australia Post’s chief executive Paul Graham said the aim was to tell people the post office was experiencing “technical issues” and could not meet the requirements of Indian passport authorities. He acknowledged it was poorly worded.

“It was a very regrettable situation. While well-intentioned, it was poorly executed,” national broadcaster ABC quoted Graham as telling a Senate hearing on Tuesday. “The goal was to advise that we had some technical difficulties in relations to photographs being taken, particularly for the Indian consulate.”

“Uh oh, better add that to the apology list and rightly so! That’s atrocious,” wrote a user on Instagram.

Others were convinced with Graham’s explanation, saying “a bit of context would have been good and it’s just a very poorly worded sign, please chill out”.

Australia Post has reached out to staff across the department to advise them about language and the postage of signs.

Graham said workers at the Adelaide post office were briefed on the incident and the company also "apologised unreservedly" for any offence caused by the sign.

He added Australia Post has sensitised its staff across the country on language and the display of signs. Graham also underscored his workforce’s diversity and its values, adding technical issues related to taking photos at the Adelaide centre have been sorted.

“With [more than] 138 different nationalities, we take pride in our diversity very highly … no one was more upset than Australia Post in relation to any hurt this sign caused,” he said.

The size of photos required for Indian passports and visas varies from the dimensions stated by most other embassies.

“We were having difficulties with our equipment in meeting the standards that were put in place by the Indian consulate,” Graham said.

“We have now made arrangements to improve those facilities, so that the photographs we produce are going to meet the standards that are put in place by the Indian consulate.”

The Australia Post chief added the company has started an audit of all 4,300 offices to check they adhere to the standards.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.