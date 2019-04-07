Australian student missing in North Korea turns up 'safe and well' in China

Read also

"On behalf of the Australian government I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the Swedish authorities for their invaluable assistance in securing Alek's prompt release. This outcome demonstrates the value of discrete, behind-the-scenes work to resolving complex and sensitive consular cases in partnership with other governments."

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Sigley's father - Sinologist and former University of Western Australia professor Gary Sigley - had been informed of his son's release.

I'M GOOD: Alek Sigley has spoken to reporters after being released from detention in North Korea @10NewsFirstPER pic.twitter.com/NIQJmb9gYh — Dougal Wallace📺 (@DougalWallace) July 4, 2019

"He is enormously relieved and grateful and has asked me to convey, the family has asked that we convey, their thanks to everyone who has expressed support to them," she said.

An Australian government source familiar with the details confirmed Sigley was in Beijing and would shortly travel to Tokyo. Sigley, from the western Australian city of Perth, is married to a Japanese woman, Yuka Morinaga.

Before his disappearance, Sigley, a masters student of Korean literature at Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang, was known for regularly posting pictures of life inside North Korea on social media. Sigley also ran Tongil Tours, a travel company specialising in tours to the secretive country.

You can try Pyongyang pizza yourself on a tour to North Korea with @TongilTours. Our next tour: https://t.co/gSgCN3BEw1 — Alek Sigley (@AlekSigley) June 19, 2019

His family grew concerned for his welfare after the normally active user of social media abruptly dropped out of contact on June 25.

Sigley was the latest in series of foreigners to be taken into custody in North Korea in recent years. Since the mid 1990s, Pyongyang has detained more than two dozen foreign nationals, including 19 Americans, two Australians and one Canadian, for alleged offences ranging from proselytising to illegal entry to the country.

In the most infamous case, American student Otto Warmbier spent 18 months in custody after allegedly attempting to steal a propaganda poster before being released in a vegetative state in June 2017. The 22-year-old, whose family accused the North Korean regime of torture, died several days after arriving back in the United States.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.