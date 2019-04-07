Australian student missing in North Korea turns up 'safe and well' in China

PHOTO: Twitter/ AlekSigley
John Power
South China Morning Post and Reuters

Australian student Alek Sigley has been freed by North Korean authorities more than a week after going missing in the reclusive country.

The 29-year-old postgraduate student arrived at Beijing airport on Thursday afternoon en route to Tokyo, telling assembled media he was "OK" and feeling "very good". Sigley declined to give answers about the circumstances of his detention.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told parliament on Thursday that the 29-year-old postgraduate student had been released after the intervention of Sweden, which represents Australia in the isolated state.

"Alek is safe and well," Morrison said. "We were advised that the DPRK have released him from detention and he has safely left the country and I can confirm that he has arrived safely.

"On behalf of the Australian government I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the Swedish authorities for their invaluable assistance in securing Alek's prompt release. This outcome demonstrates the value of discrete, behind-the-scenes work to resolving complex and sensitive consular cases in partnership with other governments."

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Sigley's father - Sinologist and former University of Western Australia professor Gary Sigley - had been informed of his son's release.

"He is enormously relieved and grateful and has asked me to convey, the family has asked that we convey, their thanks to everyone who has expressed support to them," she said.

An Australian government source familiar with the details confirmed Sigley was in Beijing and would shortly travel to Tokyo. Sigley, from the western Australian city of Perth, is married to a Japanese woman, Yuka Morinaga.

Before his disappearance, Sigley, a masters student of Korean literature at Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang, was known for regularly posting pictures of life inside North Korea on social media. Sigley also ran Tongil Tours, a travel company specialising in tours to the secretive country.

His family grew concerned for his welfare after the normally active user of social media abruptly dropped out of contact on June 25.

Sigley was the latest in series of foreigners to be taken into custody in North Korea in recent years. Since the mid 1990s, Pyongyang has detained more than two dozen foreign nationals, including 19 Americans, two Australians and one Canadian, for alleged offences ranging from proselytising to illegal entry to the country.

In the most infamous case, American student Otto Warmbier spent 18 months in custody after allegedly attempting to steal a propaganda poster before being released in a vegetative state in June 2017. The 22-year-old, whose family accused the North Korean regime of torture, died several days after arriving back in the United States.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

