Australian teacher warns of 'corroded' tongue from downing 6 energy drinks a day

A teacher in Sydney, Australia, experienced severe tongue corrosion after drinking around six bottles of energy drink every day.

According to China Press, Dan Royals posted a photo of his tongue on his Facebook page as a reminder for people to think before consuming energy drinks.

"Who drinks energy drinks? Addicted to them? You may want to think again," he wrote in his post.

There were irregular patches on Royals' tongue and it seems like parts of his tongue were "eaten up".

Royals said he felt that his tongue was abnormal and was shocked to see the patches in the mirror.

After consulting a doctor, it is found that the condition was caused by excessive energy drink intake which consists of as much as 58g of sugar each.

The doctor added that due to chemical reactions that took place, parts of Royals' tongue were corroded.

He added that his girlfriend was scared when she saw the condition of his tongue when he wanted to kiss her.