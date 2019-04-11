Black (hole) humour: Fun with first cosmic image

Surprisingly, the first image of a black hole - which emerged from joint efforts by more than 200 astronomers -- looked just like a red circle on a black background. That inspired worldwide netizens, who have long anticipated the image, to have a little fun with it.

Curious Chinese netizens have let their imaginations run free with the image since it went public Wednesday evening, with interpretations even more creative than "doughnut," "bagel" or "evil eye of Sauron."

One of the creations made from the image turned it into the face of a raccoon. And the Chinese characters say "Hello, human beings."

Another creation makes it look like a fox. The Chinese characters say "Hiding a long time, but still photographed and the photo includes the special effects of smog."

Adding an eyelid, Chinese netizens called it the eye of the universe, and horribly, the gaze of death. But even funnier, a netizen just asked what was the number of the contact lens colour.

More Chinese netizens would like to make it appear cuter, like cartoon characters, as in the following two examples. How do they look?

Apart from these humorous creations, some organisations, agencies and companies even considered converting it into advertisements or warning signs. One version added characters in the centre to show an online financial product.

