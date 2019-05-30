Blind and autistic singer gets Golden Buzzer in 'America's Got Talent'

MANILA, Philippines - A blind and autistic young singer earned a Golden Buzzer in "America's Got Talent" after inspiring judges and audiences with a rendition of Donny Hathaway's "A Song For You."

Kodi Lee, 22, was accompanied on Wednesday to the stage by his mother Tina who explained his condition to the judges.

"Kodi is blind and autistic. We found out that he loved music really early on. He listened and his eyes just went huge. And he started singing, and that's when I was in tears, because that's when I realised, 'Oh my gosh! He is an entertainer,'" Tina said.

"Through music and performing, he was able to withstand living in this world, because when you're autistic, it's really hard to do what everybody else does. It has actually saved his life, playing music," she added.