Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to forgo 'tens of millions of dollars' in compensation

Muilenburg testifies during a hearing on the grounded 737 Max, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

WASHINGTON - Boeing chief executive officer Dennis Muilenburg said on Wednesday (Nov 6) he would forgo"tens of millions of dollars" in compensation after asking the company's board of directors to waive his bonuses on Saturday.

Chairman Dave Calhoun said on Tuesday that Muilenburg had asked not to receive any bonuses for 2019 or equity grants and not to receive any new equity grants until the 737 Max aeroplane had returned to full service, which might not happen until early 2021.

Muilenburg also said he planned to make significant donations to a fund to help the families of 346 people killed in two fatal 737 Max crashes.

"It's not about my money," Muilenburg said at The New York Times DealBook Conference.

Muilenburg received US$23.4 million (S$31 million) in total compensation for 2018 and came under criticism from lawmakers for not immediately taking a cut in his compensation following the Lion Air crash in October 2017.

He said he was forgoing the bonuses to "send a message of responsibility."

A Boeing spokesman said on Wednesday that Muilenburg "has committed to donating the entire value of any previous equity grants that vest in 2020."

Calhoun gave Muilenburg a strong vote of confidence on Tuesday, saying the board believed Muilenburg "has done everything right."

Muilenburg said he would like to still be Boeing's CEO in three years.

"As long the board allows me to serve in this role, I am going to serve in it," he said.

Muilenburg also said the company would support reforms of a long-standing practice of the Federal Aviation Administration, of delegating certification tasks for new planes to Boeing and other manufacturers. Several reports faulted this delegation process in the 737 Max review.

In the case of the 737 Max, 40 per cent of the certification tasks for the jet were delegated to Boeing.

More about
US news Boeing Air crashes

