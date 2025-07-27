Award Banner
Canada condemns Hong Kong arrest warrants targeting pro-democracy activists

Pro-democracy legislators, including Martin Lee (L) and Emily Lau (2nd-R), walk out of a Legislative Council meeting in Hong Kong February 26, 2003, to protest against a planned anti-subversion law. The territory's government proposed its contentious law to the legislature on Wednesday and promptly drew fierce opposition from a small but feisty band of pro-democracy lawmakers and rights champions. Chinese characters read "Withdraw the draft for Article 23", refering to the anti-subversion law. Under the proposed law, people found guilty of acts of treason, sedition, secession from or subversion against China could be imprisoned for life.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJuly 27, 2025 3:05 AM

TORONTO - The Canadian government on Saturday (July 26) condemned Hong Kong authorities issuing arrest warrants for pro-democracy activists based overseas.

"The individuals targeted yesterday under the Beijing-imposed National Security Law in Hong Kong include Canadians and people with close ties to Canada," the government said in a statement.

"This attempt by Hong Kong authorities to conduct transnational repression abroad, including by issuing threats, intimidation or coercion against Canadians or those in Canada, will not be tolerated."

Hong Kong's national security police announced arrest warrants for 19 activists based overseas, accusing them of subversion under a stringent law, marking the largest such tally yet.

CanadaHong Kongarrestchina
