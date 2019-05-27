China and US have been suspicious of each other for over 100 years

I can remember being taught, as a student in Beijing in the 1930s and 1940s, not to trust the US. After moving to the US in 1949 and working for the State Department and Library of Congress, I came to see first-hand how the mistrust ran both ways. In the US, the mistrust could be attributed to racial bias, intelligence shortcomings and political interference in foreign affairs.
Racial bias coloured the views of China held by many of the Americans responsible for foreign policy during the 1950s. The Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, which prevented Chinese immigration to the US, was only repealed in 1943.
This means many of the leading figures who would define US policy on China in the coming decades probably grew up without ever encountering Chinese. Their perceptions of China were tainted by racial stereotypes. Harry S. Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower and many of their advisers were quoted as casually espousing racist views.
Whether intentionally or subconsciously, such bias influenced how the presidents and advisers perceived China and lent credence to the already rampant paranoia about communist China.
A lack of reliable intelligence about China in the 1950s and 1960s also contributed to the mistrust. Fear of the unknown can be very powerful, and the lack of solid intelligence about Chinese thinking, capabilities and intentions drove US policymakers to imagine the worst. John F. Kennedy was personally obsessed with the possibility and dire implications of China acquiring nuclear weapons to the extent that he allegedly courted Soviet support for a covert pre-emptive strike to wipe out Chinese nuclear facilities.
Poor intelligence was compounded by a diplomatic core sorely lacking in China expertise. The blame for this rested squarely on Joseph McCarthy and the purges he inspired, which forced out many of the State Department's most capable China experts.
The task of trying to understand China thus fell to a group of men who lacked first-hand experience of the nation. It should not be surprising that China policy would stagnate for decades until Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger sought change.
The US and China have taken important steps in learning more about each other in the decades since the normalisation of bilateral relations. I know this because I have done my best to help facilitate it by supporting student exchanges and coordinating visits through my work at the Library of Congress.
More Americans are expressing an interest in studying Chinese, and more than 300,000 Chinese students are enrolled in colleges and universities across the US. The next generation of US-China diplomats will be more learned in each other's history, culture and government than their predecessors.
But the problem of mistrust remains. And the events of the past 10 years have intensified this, as China's economic rise and more aggressive foreign policy stance have stirred renewed fears amid what many Americans feel is the decline of the US. Although hawkish views of China increasingly dominate, I do not want to see the country I have called home for the past 70 years slide backwards into blanket mistrust of China.
As impossible as it might seem to prevent such a backslide, I feel compelled to make some recommendations. The US must resist the temptation to cut itself off from China. The administration's whole-of-government approach to combating perceived Chinese wrongdoing has included cancelling the visas of prominent Chinese scholars, which is not the right approach.
The US should be pursuing every avenue in fostering greater mutual understanding. Instructors in Chinese history and US-China relations should not exclusively teach a hawkish interpretation of the future of the relationship, but should instead emphasise that the US and China will have to find a way to deal with each other.
Most importantly, the government should seek to include Chinese-Americans in its diplomacy with China. Chinese-Americans with a greater ability to understand and relate to China can help offset suspicions and move negotiations in a more positive direction.
Chinese-Americans are a unique and so far severely underutilised tool at America's disposal in its diplomacy with China; China lacks a comparable group in its population, outside of those who have studied in America.
US-China relations currently appear to be at an impasse. It is clear the Trump administration is not on the same page as its Chinese counterpart. However, through taking into consideration the legacy of US policy on China and the US shortcomings that have contributed to mistrust, it is possible for the US to set its diplomacy with China on a course that is defined more by cognisance and goodwill than by wariness and hostility.
This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
news POST
Purchase this article for republication.