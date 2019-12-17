Chinese student mugged in same New York park where woman was slain

A Chinese overseas student was mugged by three youths in the same New York City park three months before the fatal stabbing of another college student, according to a published report.

Yao Yu, 20, an international student studying mathematics at Columbia University, an Ivy League school in Manhattan, had been in the United States four days when he was robbed at knifepoint on Aug 27, while descending steps in Morningside Park at 116th Street and Morningside Drive, the New York Post reported.

Yu said he was walking home from class in the afternoon when he was approached by three suspects, one wielding a knife and another a stick, police said.

"They asked me where I was from and if I had any money. At first, I didn't think they were threatening me, so I told them I didn't have any money. Then, they showed me an open knife, so I gave them my wallet and they took my money," Yu told the Post on Friday.

"I was surprised this happened to me. Before I came, I heard that New York is pretty safe, but I encountered these things, and it's really unfortunate," he said.

When Yu went to the NYPD about the incident, he was told that several people had been robbed in the same place "by the same teenagers" but police couldn't do much about it because "they aren't adults".

"When I heard about the girl who was killed, I thought it was the same group of teenagers, and I was scared," said Yu, who said he would be taking the campus shuttle bus in the future. "I feel very sorry for her."

The killing of Tessa Majors, 18, of Charlottesville, Virginia, a freshman at prestigious Barnard College, happened in the same spot in the park on Dec 11.

Three youths also were reportedly involved in her slaying, which has drawn widespread media attention and raised fear at the women's college that is affiliated with Columbia.

A 13-year-old is in custody in connection to the homicide, and another teenager is being sought in the case. A third youth was questioned by police and released.