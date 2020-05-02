Coronavirus: Australia blocks evacuation of 9-year-old girl from Wuhan, risking human rights violation

An Australian mother desperate to be reunited with her nine-year-old daughter, who was denied a place on the first evacuation flight out of the Wuhan this week, has been told to "wait until the Chinese government opens up" the virus-stricken city, even though the move risks the government violating international human rights laws.

Selina, a naturalised Australian citizen who was born in Wuhan, travelled to the city before Christmas to visit her parents, returning alone in early January due to work commitments, with her daughter, Theresa, remaining with her Chinese grandparents.

But when the Australian government started to evacuate citizens on Monday following the outbreak of the coronavirus in the city at the end of January, Theresa was not allowed to board the plane because she did not have "legal guardianship" with an Australian citizen for the trip.

"How can you isolate a child?" said Selina, who asked for her family name not be disclosed, told the South China Morning Post. "Isn't the first most important step to get a child out of the area? You can't just say there is no solution."

Selina has made four calls to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade's consular service, Smartraveller, and two to Australia's border control department in the past five days, only to be told "there's nothing we can do".

On Tuesday, a Smartraveller hotline consultant told Selina to "wait until the Chinese government opens up Wuhan".

"The Australian government continues to work to assist the departure of isolated and vulnerable Australians from Wuhan. There are added complexities in cases where a child is unaccompanied for their entire journey to Australia. In all cases, the welfare of the child remains paramount. Owing to our privacy obligations we are unable to comment on individual cases," said a statement from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade released on Tuesday evening.

Neither of Theresa's grandparents qualified for the evacuation flight as only Australian citizens and immediate family members were allowed on the plane.