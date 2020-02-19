Coronavirus: Scientists hit back at rumours humans engineered the deadly contagion

A team of researchers has hit back at rumours that the coronavirus that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year was engineered.

In a paper posted on the scientific online forum Virological on Monday, the scientists - who include top epidemiologist W. Ian Lipkin from Columbia University; Edward Holmes from the University of Sydney; and Kristian Andersen of Scripps Research - said there were crucial genetic clues indicating that the coronavirus, also known as SARS-CoV-2, was not created in a laboratory.

Despite scientists' repeated efforts at debunking, conspiracy theories about the still-unknown origins of the virus have been rife.

Most are based on the idea that the virus emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where researchers have built one of the world's biggest databases of bat-related viruses and were the first to identify the new coronavirus as directly related to a wild strain found in bats.

The speculation also prompted the institute's lead researcher, Shi Zhengli, to say in a post on the social media platform WeChat: "I swear with my life, [the virus] has nothing to do with the lab."

But that has not stopped the rumours, including in the United States, where Senator Tom Cotton, Republican of Arkansas, suggested in a Fox News television broadcast on Sunday that the virus could have come from a "biosafety level-4 super laboratory" in China.

The senator later clarified on Twitter he did not say the new coronavirus was an "engineered bioweapon", but that there were several hypotheses about its origins that needed to be further explored.

The research published on Monday - which has not been peer reviewed - is the latest in a string of analyses and commentaries from scientists pointing to evidence that the virus was the product of natural evolution.

The study relies on genome sequence data from this virus and known coronavirus strains to identify key indicators in the evolution of the virus' structure.

The researchers found that one of those indicators - which affects the way the virus' "spike" binds to human cells - would have mutated differently if it had been based on a computational model and not natural evolution.

If the bindings had been engineered, they would have been optimised to grab onto human cells in a different way.