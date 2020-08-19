A Covid-19 vaccine may be developed, but will people use it?

Shanghai mother Julia Wei has been closely following Covid-19 vaccine development updates. As a frequent business traveller, she believes an effective vaccine will be the key to a return to social and economic normalcy.

Yet as progress is made – four out of seven candidates developed in China are being tested for broader safety and efficacy before they can get regulatory approval – Wei said she and her six-year-old daughter would be unlikely to voluntarily get a Covid-19 jab.

The public has been told a vaccine might be available as soon as the end of this year, or early next year.

“I read that vaccine development usually takes years, but for Covid-19 it’s only several months. This is just too fast – I don’t want to be a guinea pig,” Wei said. “I will just wait until we know for absolutely sure that they are safe and effective.”

Wei is not opposed to vaccines. She has had her daughter inoculated with free government vaccines as well as some that are not part of China’s immunisation programme that Wei believed were necessary.

But concerns such as Wei’s are casting a shadow over vaccination and its potential to reopen society or allow the community to reach “herd immunity” – the concept that enough people in a population are immune to a disease that transmission becomes unlikely.

The hesitancy is shared in other countries. In a Gallup tracking survey released this month, over 35 per cent of Americans indicated they were reluctant to be vaccinated, even if a Covid-19 vaccine were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and provided free.

A similar survey by the Angus Reid Institute in Canada showed that about 32 per cent of those surveyed were hesitant and would wait before getting vaccinated, while a further 14 per cent said they would not have the Covid-19 vaccine at all.