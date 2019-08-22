Cutting back on vegetable protein tied to unhealthy ageing

Older adults who cut back on the amount of vegetable protein in their diets may be more likely to experience age-related health problems than their peers who increase the amount of plant protein they eat, a Spanish study suggests.

Researchers examined data on 1,951 people aged 60 and older who completed dietary surveys and questionnaires to detect four types of unhealthy aging: functional impairments; reduced vitality; mental health issues; and chronic medical problems or use of health services.

Participants provided this information in three waves: from 2008-2010, in 2012 and again in 2017.

Overall, study participants got an average 12 per cent of their calories from animal protein, including meat and dairy, and about 6 per cent from vegetable protein, including sources such as legumes, nuts, grains, root vegetables and green plants.

Compared to people who decreased vegetable protein intake by more than 2 per cent between the first wave and 2012, those who increased their consumption of vegetable protein by more than 2 per cent developed fewer deficits associated with unhealthy aging during the study.