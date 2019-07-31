Daily roundup: 3 of the best companies to work for in Singapore - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 3 of the best companies to work for in Singapore

Here are the top companies in Singapore, companies not only rated as one of the best places to work but also leading the way in redefining the future of our workspaces to enhance productivity and employee wellbeing... » READ MORE

2. Chinese woman using six seats on train sparks debate

Photo: Pearvideo.com

The woman said she failed to buy sleeper tickets, so she had to buy tickets for six adjacent seats for enough sleeping space for her two children... » READ MORE

3. 'Your supper, bro': Customer's message warms GrabFood rider's heart

Photo: The Straits Times file

Last Saturday (July 27), a Yishun resident ordered fried rice and an iced tea from an Indian-Muslim stall and treated his Grabfood rider to a meal... » READ MORE

4. Indian family caught stealing from Bali hotel, sparks outcry

Photo: Twitter/hemanthpmc

The recovered items include bottles of liquid soap, mirrors and even a hairdryer, some of which were meticulously wrapped with towels... » READ MORE