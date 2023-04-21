Daily roundup: Angry cyclist filmed repeatedly punching driver at Bukit Batok — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Road rage: Angry cyclist filmed repeatedly punching driver at Bukit Batok

A video of an enraged cyclist repeatedly punching a driver at a traffic junction in Bukit Batok has been making its rounds on social media, leaving netizens wondering what caused the scuffle... » READ MORE

2. 'I was chased out of the house at 21 and 25': Julie Tan talks about relations with her mother

PHOTO: Instagram/Julie Tan

Our relationship with our parents changes as we grow up. Actress Julie Tan spoke to Yes 933 DJ Evelyn Tan on a recent podcast episode of H2H with Eve... » READ MORE

3. 'I was so consumed by work': DBS CEO Piyush Gupta reflects on career failures, gives tips on navigating setbacks

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/DBS

Work-life balance can be a real conundrum for many — especially for those who are at the starting point of their careers. For Piyush Gupta, the chief executive of DBS Group... » READ MORE

4. Ubi cafe built on illegal mezzanine ordered to close after just 1 month

The cafe (above) has been ordered to close. PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

A newly-opened cafe has been ordered by the authorities to close its doors — just a little over a month after it opened. The reason? The owner had illegally built a mezzanine... » READ MORE

