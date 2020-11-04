Daily roundup: Be the first to 'own' a PS5 with this Instagram filter - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Be the first to 'own' a PS5 with this Instagram filter

Thanks to an augmented reality Instagram filter that's been making its rounds on the internet of recent days, you can now beam Sony's newest console straight into your living room... » READ MORE

2. After 20 viewings, foodie couple call 'industrial grunge' HDB flat home

PHOTO: Fifth Avenue

They say good things come to those who wait, and that buying a property is kind of like searching for a life partner - you'll know it when you find 'the one'... » READ MORE

3. Flooded: Residents on 7th floor of Woodlands HDB block wade through ankle-deep water

PHOTO: Facebook/All Singapore Stuff

Floods in Singapore are normally associated with heavy rain, especially in the low-lying areas. However, residents living on the seventh floor in Woodlands somehow found themselves wading in ankle-deep water... » READ MORE

4. McDonald's Singapore secretly re-introduces cult favourite Chicken McCrispy, internet finds out

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

In one of the rare shining moments that make 2020 just a wee bit brighter, McDonald’s Singapore has brought back a long-gone-but-not-forgotten item in the menu... » READ MORE

