Daily roundup: Beijing woman finds feathers in McDonald's chicken wings - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Weibo
AsiaOne
Apr 25, 2019

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Beijing woman finds feathers in McDonald's chicken wings

First, it was disinfectant, now it's feathers. McDonald's customers in China have been finding strange items in their fast food meals lately... » READ MORE

2. Did Sammi Cheng pay driver $70,000 to leak clip of Andy Hui's infidelity?


Photo: Instagram/Sammi Cheng

The driver who sold the footage of Andy Hui canoodling with Jacqueline Wong in the backseat of a car had a big payday -- but who gave him the money? Was it Apple Daily Hong Kong, Jacqueline Wong... » READ MORE

3. Two Cathay captains lose eyesight on flights, sparking probes


Photo: South China Morning Post

One captain was flying from Perth, Australia, to Hong Kong on flight CX170 on February 21 when he told his first officer, the co-pilot, that he felt out of breath and his vision was impaired, before declaring he was incapacitated, according to a preliminary report by the Air Accident Investigation Authority... » READ MORE

4. S.H.E's Selina announces Derek Chang as boyfriend on TV


Photo: Weibo/Selina Jen

Are they really together? Cupid's arrow seemed to have struck Selina Jen, after she introduced castmate Derek Chang as her new boyfriend on Chinese reality show Daughters' Romance... » READ MORE

More about

daily roundup Cathay Pacific celebrities McDonald's Adultery/Affairs
