Daily roundup: Best fixed deposit rates in Singapore — and other top stories today

1. Best fixed deposit rates in Singapore (June 2025): Minimum deposits from $500, rates up to 2.45%

If you think that fixed deposits are only for conservative cash — rich aunties and uncles, think again.

A fixed deposit (also known as a time deposit) account is a type of bank account that pays account holders a fixed amount of interest in exchange for depositing a certain sum of money for a certain period of time... » READ MORE

2. 'A quiet spot to hang out': Car enthusiasts mourn closure of '40 tiang' Lim Chu Kang Road

Revving their engines under the bright lamp post lights in the stillness of the night, hundreds of car enthusiasts descended at usually quiet Lim Chu Kang Road on Saturday (June 7), just hours before the road was decommissioned and closed past midnight.

Known to the car community as 40 tiang (Hokkien for lamp post), the graveyard-lined road was home to illegal drag races throughout the 1990s... » READ MORE

3. I was 'overwhelmed': Gan Siow Huang apologises for delayed handshake at Cantonese culture festival

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang has apologised after a video of her delaying a handshake has surfaced.

In the video, she is seen getting out of a car and being greeted by a group of men, including an elderly man in red... » READ MORE

4. Ruby Lin strikes touristy Merlion pose in Singapore at Vivian Hsu's 'recommendation'

When in Singapore, do as the tourists do.

That seems to be the cue taken by Ruby Lin when the actress was in town recently.

The 49-year-old may be a star in Taiwan and beyond, but a recent Instagram post showed how in Singapore, she can be just like any other merry holidaymaker... » READ MORE

