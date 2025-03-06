Daily roundup: Bus captains may see shorter run times to stay alert on roads — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Bus captains may see shorter run times to stay alert on roads

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) is committed to ensure that new bus routes will not be longer than two hours as per the recommendation from the Bus Safety Tripartite Taskforce, Minister of State for Transport Murali Pillai said during the Committee of Supply debate in Parliament on Wednesday (March 5)...» READ MORE

2. Crane truck catches fire at Changi Airport Terminal 5 worksite

A crane truck at Changi Airport's Terminal 5 (T5) worksite caught fire in the early hours of March 4.

A video shared on Facebook shows the crane truck's operator cabin compartment engulfed in flames. A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire engine and an ambulance are also seen in the video... » READ MORE

3. Something's brewing: Blue Bottle Coffee to open cafe at Raffles City, its first in Southeast Asia

Coffee enthusiasts in Singapore have something exciting to look forward to.

Blue Bottle Coffee is set to open its first cafe here in early 2025, the speciality coffee brand announced on Wednesday (March 5). No official date has been revealed...» READ MORE

4. LTA, transport operators to step up enforcement to deter misbehaving commuters: Chee Hong Tat

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and transport operators will step up enforcement measures in order to deter commuters who behave badly, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said during the Committee of Supply debate on Wednesday (Mar 5)... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com