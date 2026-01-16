Daily roundup: Catholic Junior College to relocate near Punggol Digital District in 2034 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Catholic Junior College to relocate near Punggol Digital District in 2034

Catholic Junior College (CJC) will be relocated to a new campus near Punggol Digital District (PDD) in 2034, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Friday (Jan 16).

The relocation under the second phase of the JC Rejuvenation Programme — previously announced during MOE’s Budget debate in February last year — will be the third-oldest junior college’s first since its founding in 1975... » READ MORE

2. Hwa Chong Institution working with Sats to refine bento sets, exploring on-site kitchen

Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) is working with Sats to refine bento meals, recipes and food presentation, and exploring establishing an on-site kitchen, said principal Lee Peck Ping on Thursday (Jan 15).

On Thursday (Jan 15), members of the media were invited to tour the new hybrid canteen and sample the bento boxes served by Sats... » READ MORE

3. Why panic attack made woman scream on flight in viral TikTok video

For many, boarding a plane means going on an adventure or getting some rest and relaxation. For others, it can spark anxiety, especially when turbulence hits.

A woman named Mia, who described herself as an anxious flyer, recently shared a clip of herself suffering a "full panic attack" while flying Singapore Airlines... » READ MORE

4. Zhang Zetong buys home in Singapore after renting for 16 years due to scary landlords

After being a tenant for the past 16 years in Singapore, Zhang Zetong is now a homeowner.

The 32-year-old local actor, who's from Malaysia, told Lianhe Zaobao in a report published on Jan 15 that the issues he faced renting over the years motivated him to purchase his own home... » READ MORE

