Daily roundup: Chinese doctor dragged away in handcuffs after fight with patient's husband - and other top stories today

Police wrestled surgeon Zhao Xiaojing to the floor and took him away in handcuffs after he got into a fight with the husband of one of his patients.

1. Chinese doctor dragged away in handcuffs after fight with patient's husband

Video footage of a Shanghai doctor being handcuffed and taken for questioning by police after a dispute with a patient has reignited a debate about the often fiery relationship between medical professionals and the public in China... » READ MORE

2. Only Malaysians can change the prime minister, says Mahathir

Photo: The Star/Asia News Network

Tun Dr Mahathir Moha­mad, responding to a jibe from Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, says only the people can remove him as Prime Minister... » READ MORE

3. Nicky Wu and Cecilia Liu welcome baby boy

Photo: Weibo

After four years of marriage, Nicky Wu and Cecilia Liu have finally welcomed a baby... » READ MORE

4. CAD investigating No Signboard over share buyback; CEO's passport seized

Photo: The Straits Times

Singapore investigators have launched a probe into No Signboard Holdings' recent share buyback and obtained statements from the restaurant group's key executives, the company announced on Monday (April 29) before the market opened... » READ MORE