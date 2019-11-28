Daily roundup: Chinese man files lawsuit after friend resells his $1.9m game character for $755 - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Chinese man files lawsuit after friend resells his $1.9m game character for $755
The kids who grew up playing games are now full-fledged adults who are still playing games — but with way more disposable income now... » READ MORE
2. Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it's 'exhausting' and 'difficult'
It's been a day but the sudden death of Taiwanese-Canadian actor-model Godfrey Gao still has us reeling in shock... » READ MORE
3. 'Driver did not sleep for 72 hours': Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
Bus operator Billion Stars Express is getting zero stars from customers after their alleged poor handling of an accident that took place en-route to Kuala Lumpur... » READ MORE
4. A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
For the first-ever 19 Eighty Three x Bowerman collab, the two firms teamed up to refresh this Compassvale home by giving it a more efficient layout... » READ MORE