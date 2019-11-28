Daily roundup: Chinese man files lawsuit after friend resells his $1.9m game character for $755 - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Chinese man files lawsuit after friend resells his $1.9m game character for $755

The kids who grew up playing games are now full-fledged adults who are still playing games — but with way more disposable income now... » READ MORE

2. Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it's 'exhausting' and 'difficult'

Photo:Weibo/ Godfrey Gao

It's been a day but the sudden death of Taiwanese-Canadian actor-model Godfrey Gao still has us reeling in shock... » READ MORE

3. 'Driver did not sleep for 72 hours': Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story​

Photo: Facebook/Hanissah Abd

Bus operator Billion Stars Express is getting zero stars from customers after their alleged poor handling of an accident that took place en-route to Kuala Lumpur... » READ MORE

4. A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home

Photo: 19 Eighty Three

For the first-ever 19 Eighty Three x Bowerman collab, the two firms teamed up to refresh this Compassvale home by giving it a more efficient layout... » READ MORE