Daily roundup: Chopstick pierces Chinese toddler's skull after she falls on it - and other top stories today
PHOTO: Weibo/Xiangya Hospital, Central South University
AsiaOne
Apr 15, 2019

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Chopstick pierces Chinese toddler's skull after she falls on it

If chasing a young child around the house during mealtimes is a familiar sight in your home, you may want to sit them down at the table after reading this... » READ MORE

2. Shoppers shocked as lower steps of moving escalator collapse at Tampines 1 mall

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News reader

Shoppers at a mall in Tampines were shocked when the bottom steps of a moving escalator collapsed on Saturday evening (April 13)... » READ MORE

3. Subway worker jailed for molesting NUS student

Photo: Pixabay

A Subway sandwich-maker was jailed for seven months on Thursday last week for molesting a male National University of Singapore (NUS) student... » READ MORE

4. Ex-girlfriend spoils wedding ceremony in 'style'

PHOTO: Screengrab from Youtube/The AIO Entertainment

A wedding ceremony in Beijing was cut short when the bridegroom's ex-girlfriend came on stage and created a stir, China Press reported... » READ MORE

Personal Data Protection Statement