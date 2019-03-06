Daily roundup: Debt collector in Singapore puts on traditional funeral garments to 'beg' for $170,000 - and other top stories today

1. ​Debt collector in Singapore puts on traditional funeral garments to 'beg' for $170,000

In a Facebook video that was uploaded last Thursday (May 30), a debt collector wearing full Chinese funeral garb can be seen kneeling in front of a debtor's office, yelling: "Please return the money!"... » READ MORE

2. China mum beats 9-year-old son to death for not doing homework, losing phone

Spare the rod and spoil the child? In this case, spare the rod and a child could have been saved... » READ MORE

3. Nicholas Tse's sister has a baby girl, but who's the father?

Guess what? Jennifer Tse's now a mum... » READ MORE

4. Singaporeans flock to JB for Hari Raya shopping

Johor is said to have been named after the Arabic word jauhar which means gems.There may be no precious stones these days but Johor's shine is not lost on shoppers from Singapore... » READ MORE

daily roundup
