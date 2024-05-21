Daily roundup: E-vaporisers and parts worth over $5m seized in Woodlands warehouse raid — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. E-vaporisers and parts worth over $5m seized in Woodlands warehouse raid, 2 Thai nationals nabbed

E-vaporisers and parts worth more than $5 million were seized in a raid on April 24, during which two Thai nationals were arrested.... » READ MORE

2. Diner outraged over $1 charge for chilli at East Ocean restaurant

Chilli sauce is typically served at no extra charge at restaurants.

But one diner was shocked to learn that she would have to pay $1 for a plate of chilli sauce at the popular East Ocean Teochew Restaurant located in Ngee Ann City... » READ MORE

3. Malaysian influencer couple's 2-year-old son falls into hotel pool on Mother's Day, dies 5 days later

Happiness turned to heartbreak for Malaysian influencer Jasmine Yong on Mother's Day (May 12) when her two-year-old son Enzo fell into a hotel pool and never regained consciousness... » READ MORE

4. Taiwanese actor Hsiu Chieh-kai wants to develop chemistry with on-screen wife Jesseca Liu through 'good food'

Good food brings people together.

When Taiwanese actor Hsiu Chieh-kai comes to Singapore in early June to film The Little Nyonya spinoff drama Emerald Hill, he hopes local delicacies will bring him and his on-screen wife Jesseca Liu closer... » READ MORE

