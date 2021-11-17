Daily roundup: ERP rates to drop for the year-end holidays — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ERP rates to drop for the year-end holidays​​​​​​

This latest change will see 11 gantries dropping their rates by $1.00 across their half-hour timeslots... » READ MORE

2. 'It's a rip off': 75% of Singaporeans polled say they have no plans to take advantage of the VTLs

PHOTO: Pexels

They're not confident about hoping onto a plane just yet for various reasons like safety, cost and uncertainty... » READ MORE

3. Joke gone too far? Women call out teen who's harassing them on TikTok

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok

"He posted the picture on his Instagram account saying 'next target', [which] made me feel uncomfortable"... » READ MORE

4. No Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer; full look at Sinister Six villains

PHOTO: Screengrab from YouTube

During the fan event early this morning (Nov 17) where the trailer dropped, Tom teased a "true moment in cinematic history"... » READ MORE

