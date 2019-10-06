Daily roundup: Fake Himalaya Salt candy making its rounds - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Facebook/Big Foot Malaysia
AsiaOne

1. Not cool: Fake Himalaya Salt candy making its rounds; Sheng Siong says theirs is legit

Unless you've been living under a rock, the Himalaya Salt Mint Candy is currently the most popular sweet in Singapore and Malaysia. With a 15g pack retailing at RM1.60 (S$0.50), many Singaporeans have been crossing the Causeway just to get their fix on this salty and refreshing treat... » READ MORE

2. 38 companies, including BreadTalk, punished for illegal discharge into public sewers

breadtalk
PHOTO: The Straits Times

The offences by the 38 companies range from discharging trade effluent containing regulated metals or chemical substances exceeding allowable limits, to more serious offences like discharging trade effluent containing dangerous substances or volatile organic compounds... » READ MORE

3. Actor Joshua Ang warns about horror confinement nanny after 1-week-old baby gets admitted to ICU

joshuaang
PHOTO: joshanjed.com

What especially worried them was that, she always insisted on overfeeding Jed, apparently so that he would sleep longer and she could rest more... » READ MORE

4. Vietnamese model Ngoc Trinh may be fined for skimpy Cannes outfit

model
PHOTO: AFP

According to multiple reports, Nguyen Ngoc Thien, Vietnam's Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, began an investigation that could lead to a heavy fine against Trinh for breaching the country's strict decency laws... » READ MORE

More about

daily roundup
