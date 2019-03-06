Daily roundup: Fans wait it out for In-N-Out burgers at its pop-up in Upper Thomson - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Fans wait it out for In-N-Out burgers at its pop-up in Upper Thomson

It is not exactly in and out, as fans of famous American burger chain In-N-Out waited patiently on Wednesday (March 6) for a taste of their offerings... » READ MORE

2. Man refutes FB post about elderly mum sleeping along Jalan Membina corridor, makes police report

Photo: Stomp

A photo showing an elderly woman sleeping along the corridor in Jalan Membina went viral after it was posted online, but there is actually more to the story... » READ MORE

3. Cardi B, Swedish House Mafia, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Hans Zimmer join star music line-up at the Singapore Grand Prix 2019

Photos: AFP, Midas Promotions, Reuters, Facebook/ Hans Zimmer

Recent Grammy winner and reigning rap queen Cardi B, house music icons Swedish House Mafia, alternative rock stalwarts Red Hot Chili Peppers and Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer are set to perform at the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2019... » READ MORE

4. Malaysians enraged after dead otters hung up on display

Photo: Twitter/ 999Malaysia

A Twitter post on pictures of dead otters hung up on display, which went viral on social media, has angered Malaysians... » READ MORE