Daily roundup: Fans wait it out for In-N-Out burgers at its pop-up in Upper Thomson - and other top stories today

1. Fans wait it out for In-N-Out burgers at its pop-up in Upper Thomson
It is not exactly in and out, as fans of famous American burger chain In-N-Out waited patiently on Wednesday (March 6) for a taste of their offerings... » READ MORE
2. Man refutes FB post about elderly mum sleeping along Jalan Membina corridor, makes police report
A photo showing an elderly woman sleeping along the corridor in Jalan Membina went viral after it was posted online, but there is actually more to the story... » READ MORE
3. Cardi B, Swedish House Mafia, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Hans Zimmer join star music line-up at the Singapore Grand Prix 2019
Recent Grammy winner and reigning rap queen Cardi B, house music icons Swedish House Mafia, alternative rock stalwarts Red Hot Chili Peppers and Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer are set to perform at the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2019... » READ MORE
4. Malaysians enraged after dead otters hung up on display
A Twitter post on pictures of dead otters hung up on display, which went viral on social media, has angered Malaysians... » READ MORE