Daily roundup: Fastest Gurkha 2.4km runner to race Soh Rui Yong, but won't be eligible for prizes - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Fastest Gurkha 2.4km runner to race Soh Rui Yong - but won't be eligible for prizes

Top national marathoner Soh Rui Yong will race alongside the Gurkha contingent's fastest 2.4km runner Subas Gurung at the Pocari Sweat Singapore 2.4km Run next month... » READ MORE

2. Ex-TV star Duan Weiming regrets becoming an actor; he's alive now only for his mum and son

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

Life hasn't been kind to local actor Duan Weiming after his heyday as a popular star in the 1980s... » READ MORE

3. No joke: Mum shows latest 'automated' stroller while walking inside mall in viral TikTok video

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok/eddasim

In another video uploaded on the same day, Sim shared that this ‘automated’ stroller is even able to breeze through the narrow spaces of a shop – just in case you are yet to be sold on its effectiveness... » READ MORE

4. 'I don't wish to give evidence': Retiree convicted of killing ex-wife at ITE College Central, stabbed himself 13 times

PHOTO: The Straits Times file, Ite.sg.edu

Years after his divorce, a retiree felt so resentful that he engraved on a knife the dates of his former wife’s alleged dalliances before ambushing her at a carpark... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com