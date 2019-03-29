Daily roundup: Fines for smokers who puff outside Orchard Road's designated areas - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Orchard Road smoking ban: Fines for smokers who puff outside designated areas from April 1

Those who flout the rules from next Monday may face composition fines of $200 or court fines of up to $1,000... » ​READ MORE

2. Trio slashed cook after being refused free prata

Photo: The Star/Asia News Network

Three men tried to get free prata after their afternoon drinking session, having demanded free food from the same stall several times before... » ​READ MORE

3. Baby amazes internet with her first word - 'Google'

Photo: Twitter/ cliobablio

No incoherent babbling or basic 'goo-goo ga-ga' for this tiny tot. The baby has spoken, and her first word is 'Google'... » ​READ MORE

4. Macau tourist taking selfie at Grand Canyon falls to his death

Photo: AFP

The man's body was retrieved via helicopter from about 305 metres below the rim on Thursday afternoon at Grand Canyon West... » ​READ MORE