Daily roundup: Food poisoning so bad Nancy Sit thought she was going to die - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Food poisoning so bad Nancy Sit thought she was going to die
Veteran actress Nancy Sit suffered from suspected food poisoning after eating raw oysters at a restaurant in China... » READ MORE
2. Foreign worker charged with raping university student near Kranji War Memorial
A foreign worker will appear in court next month to face an aggravated rape charge after a female university student was attacked and raped in Kranji... » READ MORE
3. Are Carrie Wong and Ian Fang really just close friends? Xiaxue releases new video of Carrie's texts
Just when we thought the dust had settled on the Ian Fang-Carrie Wong drama, Singapore's OG influencer Xiaxue has just tossed the proverbial salad once again... » READ MORE
4. Gong Li secretly marries 70-year-old French composer
Insiders have confirmed Chinese reports that Gong Li has tied the knot with 70-year-old French composer Jean-Michel Jarre... » READ MORE