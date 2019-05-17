Daily roundup: Food poisoning so bad Nancy Sit thought she was going to die - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Food poisoning so bad Nancy Sit thought she was going to die

Veteran actress Nancy Sit suffered from suspected food poisoning after eating raw oysters at a restaurant in China... » READ MORE

2. Foreign worker charged with raping university student near Kranji War Memorial

Photo: Lianhe Wanbao

A foreign worker will appear in court next month to face an aggravated rape charge after a female university student was attacked and raped in Kranji... » READ MORE

3. Are Carrie Wong and Ian Fang really just close friends? Xiaxue releases new video of Carrie's texts

Photo: Instagram/xiaxue, Instagram/carriewst

Just when we thought the dust had settled on the Ian Fang-Carrie Wong drama, Singapore's OG influencer Xiaxue has just tossed the proverbial salad once again... » READ MORE

4. Gong Li secretly marries 70-year-old French composer

Photo: Reuters

Insiders have confirmed Chinese reports that Gong Li has tied the knot with 70-year-old French composer Jean-Michel Jarre... » READ MORE