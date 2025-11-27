Award Banner
Daily roundup: Gavin Lee to be Lions head coach — and other top stories today

New Lions' head coach Gavin Lee speaking to the media during the Lions' homecoming on Nov 19 after securing qualification to the 2027 Asian Cup.
PHOTO: AsiaOne/Danial Zahrin
PUBLISHED ONNovember 27, 2025 10:00 AM

1. Gavin Lee to be Lions head coach

Gavin Lee is set to be named permanent head coach of the Lions - the Singapore mens' national football team... » READ MORE

2. Hong Kong fire kills 55, hundreds missing as police blame 'grossly negligent' construction firm

A huge fire still burning in a Hong Kong apartment complex that has killed at least 55 people and left nearly 300 missing may have been caused by a "grossly negligent" construction firm using unsafe materials, police said on Thursday (Nov 27)... » READ MORE

3. Public holidays in Singapore 2026: How to get 51 days of holiday using 15 days of annual leave

If there's one thing Singaporeans love, it's making the most of our public holidays. Whether you're eyeing a beach escape, a foodie road trip, or just a well-deserved rest at home, 2026 is packed with opportunities to stretch your leave like never before... » READ MORE

4. Taufik Batisah and wife reveal renovated Bali-themed terrace house dream home

After sharing about purchasing their "dream home" last December, local singer-entrepreneur Taufik Batisah and his wife Sheena Akbal recently opened their doors to give everyone a glimpse of their beautiful residence... » READ MORE

