Daily roundup: Gavin Lee to be Lions head coach — and other top stories today

1. Gavin Lee to be Lions head coach

Gavin Lee is set to be named permanent head coach of the Lions - the Singapore mens' national football team... » READ MORE

2. Hong Kong fire kills 55, hundreds missing as police blame 'grossly negligent' construction firm

A huge fire still burning in a Hong Kong apartment complex that has killed at least 55 people and left nearly 300 missing may have been caused by a "grossly negligent" construction firm using unsafe materials, police said on Thursday (Nov 27)... » READ MORE

3. Public holidays in Singapore 2026: How to get 51 days of holiday using 15 days of annual leave

If there's one thing Singaporeans love, it's making the most of our public holidays. Whether you're eyeing a beach escape, a foodie road trip, or just a well-deserved rest at home, 2026 is packed with opportunities to stretch your leave like never before... » READ MORE

4. Taufik Batisah and wife reveal renovated Bali-themed terrace house dream home

After sharing about purchasing their "dream home" last December, local singer-entrepreneur Taufik Batisah and his wife Sheena Akbal recently opened their doors to give everyone a glimpse of their beautiful residence... » READ MORE

