Daily roundup: Grab driver chases after 3 men who took $53 premium ride without paying - and other top stories today

1. Grab driver chases after 3 men who took $53 premium ride without paying

He chased after them for around 1km, to a construction site in the Kallang area...

2. Huge divorce bill for Singapore doctor who said judge 'spread her legs'

Singapore neurologist Gobinathan Devathasan has been ordered by a Canadian court to pay his wife C$100,000 (S$101,500) in monthly support.Photo: Mount Elizabeth Hospital

The case has been billed by Singapore's Straits Times as one of the biggest overseas divorce cases involving a couple from the island state...

3. Singaporean doctor who forged own MC fined $7,000​​​​​​​

Photo: Pixabay

Earlier media reports stated that Sursas had reported sick so he could work as a locum - or stand-in doctor - at a private clinic...

4. New study shows that Pokémon players have special brain cells that operate as a Pokédex​​​​​​​

Photo: Pexels

The study reveals that our brains are capable of changing at a young age, based on our visual experiences in childhood...