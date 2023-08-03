Daily roundup: Guest slams Orchard Road hotel over room 'infested with cockroaches' - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Guest slams Orchard Road hotel over room 'infested with cockroaches'

What should have been a place to rest their heads became nightmare fuel after they realised their room was crawling with pests.

Cassie, who recently stayed at Hotel Supreme near Orchard Road... » READ MORE

2. Beauty over brains? Woman in China quits university to lose weight, sheds more than 20kg in a year

Sometimes people take extreme measures to lose weight, but a woman in China went as far as to drop out of her postgraduate school to do just that.

After gaining more than 10kg in a semester, the woman, surnamed Shang, from Zhejiang province... » READ MORE

3. 'Sore eyes': Jolin Tsai's ex Vivian Dawson leaves ambiguous comment on her post, gets slammed by fans

If you are an ex and say something vaguely negative, it probably wouldn't be taken positively.

After breaking up nearly seven years ago, model-actor Vivian Dawson, 39, has publicly appeared back in Jolin Tsai's social media... » READ MORE

4. Expensive doesn't mean good, says woman after her hair gets butchered by Far East Plaza stylist

When it comes to getting haircuts, some would be willing to pay extravagantly — provided they get a good result.

This woman, however, didn't feel she got her money's worth after getting a haircut at CCA Hair in Far East Plaza and posted a complaint online on Tuesday (Aug 1)... » READ MORE

