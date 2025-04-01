Daily roundup: Housing market showing early signs of price growth moderation, says Desmond Lee — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Housing market showing early signs of price growth moderation: Desmond Lee

The housing market is showing early signs of price growth moderation amidst the rising economic uncertainty globally, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee.

This is after flash estimates released by of Housing and Development Board (HDB) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Tuesday (April 1) showed slower growth in the price of resale flats and private properties... » READ MORE

2. Driver in fatal hit-and-run with Shaun Chen's father surrenders to police

The driver who killed actor Shaun Chen's father in a hit-and-run accident has turned themselves in to the police.

Speaking to Malaysian media on Sunday (March 30) at his hometown Negeri Sembilan, the 46-year-old Malaysian actor, who is currently seen in the drama Emerald Hill — The Little Nyonya Story, shared that they contacted the police for an update and were told the driver had made a police report... » READ MORE

3. Deepal officially arrives in Singapore with opening of new showroom

Deepal, the latest Chinese car brand to arrive in Singapore, marked its official launch here with the opening of its showroom at Alexandra Road on March 27.

The brand is represented locally by Premium Automobiles, and the Deepal showroom is on the second floor of its massive facility at 281 Alexandra Road. Fellow Chinese brand Xpeng is on the first floor... » READ MORE

4. Korean man leaps across damaged 52nd-floor skybridge of Bangkok condo to find family during quake

A Korean man jumped across a damaged skybridge on the 52nd floor of his Bangkok condo in search of his family when tremors from a Myanmar earthquake struck.

Bowyuri, a Thai online personality and entrepreneur, took to social media and shared about her husband's heroic act on Saturday (March 29)... » READ MORE

