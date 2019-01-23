Daily roundup: Aloysius Pang now on artificial life support - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Injured actor Aloysius Pang's condition worsens, now in ICU and needs artificial life support

In an update on Wednesday afternoon, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in a Facebook post that Corporal First Class (NS) Aloysius Pang's condition "is very serious and presently he needs artificial life support of his lungs, kidneys and heart"... » READ MORE

2. Vacuum giant Dyson moving headquarters to Singapore

Photo: AFP

James Dyson, the billionaire Brexit supporter who revolutionised vacuum cleaners with his bagless technology, is moving his head office to Singapore from Britain to be closer to his company's fastest-growing markets... » READ MORE

3. Penang Bridge crash: Solemn scene after rescuers recover SUV with body of driver inside



Photo: The Star/ Asia News Network

The recovery team grew solemn after successfully lifting the sports utility vehicle back onto Penang Bridge and finding the lifeless body of Moey Yun Peng trapped inside, his right hand still gripping the car door through the smashed window... » READ MORE

4. Dolce & Gabbana advert completely ruined my career, says Chinese model Zuo Ye

Video Screengrab

The Chinese model who appeared in a Dolce & Gabbana advertisement that triggered a major backlash over accusations of racial stereotyping has broken her silence to apologise for her part in the commercial, adding that it had "completely ruined" her career... » READ MORE