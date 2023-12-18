Daily roundup: Ipoh Qunkee Biscuits & Bakery opens first outlet in Singapore — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Ipoh Qunkee Biscuits & Bakery, known for its egg tarts and kaya puffs, opens first outlet in Singapore

Hankering for a box of Ipoh's famed egg tarts?

Well, you don't have to cross the border to satisfy your cravings - old-school confectionery Qunkee Biscuit & Bakery has opened its first branch in Singapore at Space @ Kovan along Yio Chu Kang Road... » READ MORE

2. TVB actors Roxanne Tong and Kenneth Ma hold scenic beach wedding in Koh Samui

Nearly a year after their engagement, Hong Kong actors Roxanne Tong and Kenneth Ma have tied the knot... » READ MORE

3. Danish tourists shocked by how affordable it can be to explore Singapore

We all know how expensive Singapore can be, but it doesn't mean there aren't affordable ways to explore it.

Sally and Adam found that out firsthand during a recent trip, which they documented in a YouTube video on Tuesday (Dec 12)... » READ MORE

4. Woman hurls durian out of bus to stay onboard, gets slammed for bizarre move

As the saying goes, there's a time and place for everything, and carrying durians on public transport isn't one of them... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com