Daily roundup: Japanese mum of abused girl can't forgive herself - and other top stories today

1. Japanese mum of abused girl can't forgive herself

"I want to die. I want to go to a place where I can be with Yua," said Yuri Funato... » READ MORE

2. Hong Kong police officers served more than 100 boxes of raw chicken for dinner ordered from city supplier

Officers of the Police Tactical Unit at Sheung Shui station realised that their dinner - chicken pasta - contained uncooked meat before anyone consumed it... » READ MORE

3. Malaysian teen's death due to TB sets off alarm bells

At 19, Carmen Yee had every reason to look forward to a bright future. But it was not meant to be for this sporty and musically talented teenager... » READ MORE

4. Police investigating woman who drove against traffic at Upper Cross Street

Police said on Sunday (Sept 8) that they were alerted on Friday at 10.24pm to a case of dangerous driving on Upper Cross Street in the direction of South Bridge Road... » READ MORE

Chinese man's blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
CPF Board clarifies man's claim that he gets $15 in monthly payout, says unauthorised transfers to Medisave untrue
Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin spotted at ice cream stall in Orchard Road
Lawrence Wong says bubble tea made his face sag, but he hasn't stopped drinking it
5 reasons why eating at food courts in Singapore makes you broke
Chinese man who ate raw fish for 3 years ends up with liver filled with parasites
Huawei's clever workaround to Android ban? Launching 'new' versions of its P30 Pro
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
Melissa Faith Yeo charged with insulting public servants
McDonald's offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals & other deals this week
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone
10 signs that your toddler is spoilt - and what you should do now

Mom's Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum's cooking
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
Cute but costly? 4 ways to cut down on your pet expenses
Free fun for families at Changi Airport Terminal 3: September school holidays, Children's Day

How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
Be inspired by these gorgeous playrooms on Instagram
6 homes that will let you live out your K-drama fantasies

I tried a viral video hair hack and gave myself a salon-worthy haircut in less than 5 minutes
Aaron Kwok drives Lamborghini to buy diapers, gets stuck in traffic due to street rally
Surprise! Family throws elderly couple a wedding party on their 54th anniversary
Taiwanese man marries brain-dead girlfriend right before she gets taken off life support

