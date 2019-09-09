Daily roundup: Japanese mum of abused girl can't forgive herself - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Japanese mum of abused girl can't forgive herself

"I want to die. I want to go to a place where I can be with Yua," said Yuri Funato... » READ MORE

2. Hong Kong police officers served more than 100 boxes of raw chicken for dinner ordered from city supplier

Photo: South China Morning Post

Officers of the Police Tactical Unit at Sheung Shui station realised that their dinner - chicken pasta - contained uncooked meat before anyone consumed it... » READ MORE

3. Malaysian teen's death due to TB sets off alarm bells

Photo: Carmen Yee

At 19, Carmen Yee had every reason to look forward to a bright future. But it was not meant to be for this sporty and musically talented teenager... » READ MORE

4. Police investigating woman who drove against traffic at Upper Cross Street

Photo: Facebook/sgroadshallofshame

Police said on Sunday (Sept 8) that they were alerted on Friday at 10.24pm to a case of dangerous driving on Upper Cross Street in the direction of South Bridge Road... » READ MORE