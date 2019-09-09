Daily roundup: Japanese mum of abused girl can't forgive herself - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Japanese mum of abused girl can't forgive herself
"I want to die. I want to go to a place where I can be with Yua," said Yuri Funato... » READ MORE
2. Hong Kong police officers served more than 100 boxes of raw chicken for dinner ordered from city supplier
Officers of the Police Tactical Unit at Sheung Shui station realised that their dinner - chicken pasta - contained uncooked meat before anyone consumed it... » READ MORE
3. Malaysian teen's death due to TB sets off alarm bells
At 19, Carmen Yee had every reason to look forward to a bright future. But it was not meant to be for this sporty and musically talented teenager... » READ MORE
4. Police investigating woman who drove against traffic at Upper Cross Street
Police said on Sunday (Sept 8) that they were alerted on Friday at 10.24pm to a case of dangerous driving on Upper Cross Street in the direction of South Bridge Road... » READ MORE