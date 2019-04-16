Daily roundup: KFC unleashes their inner hypebeast, drops limited-edition sneakers - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. KFC unleashes their inner hypebeast, drops limited-edition sneakers

Get ready for a new player in the streetwear scene... » READ MORE

2. Short detention order for e-bike rider who rode into jogger, causing brain injury

PHOTO: The Straits Times

A teenager who caused a brain injury to a jogger after riding into him on his power-assisted bicycle (PAB) was sentenced to a week's short detention order on Tuesday (April 16)... » READ MORE

3. Unhappy homebuyer uses brand-new KL condo unit as rage room, trashes it for not being luxurious enough

PHOTO: Facebook video screengrab

A man unhappy with the alleged sub-standard quality of his brand-new serviced apartment vented his frustration the only way he knew how - by taking a sledgehammer to the floor and spray paint to the furniture... » READ MORE

4. Former tutor gets 3 years' jail over role in O-level cheating ruse

PHOTO: The Straits Times

A tutor took part in an elaborate plot in which answers to O-level English, Mathematics and Science (Physics/Chemistry) exam papers were remotely fed to candidates via carefully concealed communication devices... » READ MORE