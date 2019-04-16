Daily roundup: KFC unleashes their inner hypebeast, drops limited-edition sneakers - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. KFC unleashes their inner hypebeast, drops limited-edition sneakers
Get ready for a new player in the streetwear scene... » READ MORE
2. Short detention order for e-bike rider who rode into jogger, causing brain injury
A teenager who caused a brain injury to a jogger after riding into him on his power-assisted bicycle (PAB) was sentenced to a week's short detention order on Tuesday (April 16)... » READ MORE
3. Unhappy homebuyer uses brand-new KL condo unit as rage room, trashes it for not being luxurious enough
A man unhappy with the alleged sub-standard quality of his brand-new serviced apartment vented his frustration the only way he knew how - by taking a sledgehammer to the floor and spray paint to the furniture... » READ MORE
4. Former tutor gets 3 years' jail over role in O-level cheating ruse
A tutor took part in an elaborate plot in which answers to O-level English, Mathematics and Science (Physics/Chemistry) exam papers were remotely fed to candidates via carefully concealed communication devices... » READ MORE